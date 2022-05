Passengers say they were made to endure a “nightmare” rail journey after the power went out on a Northern train, leaving them in dark carriages at a standstill for two and a half hours.Some claimed that the experience was made worse by “drunk” fellow travellers, while others were forced to “urinate on the floor” during the hours-long wait.The incident occurred during a Liverpool to Wilmslow via Manchester Piccadilly service at 9.30pm on 7 May.At around 10.15pm, the train ground to a halt, with all the elecricity seeming to be cut off, according to one passenger.The unnamed traveller told Manchester Evening...

