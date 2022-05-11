ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle, CO

Rifle’s fire protection workshop generates affordability questions

By Ray K. Erku
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdopting stricter fire codes for Rifle’s residential subdivisions could prevent the sort of destruction wreaked last year by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, a city official said. The December 2021 brush fire consumed nearly 1,100 residences just northwest of Denver. “This is what we’re trying to prevent,”...

