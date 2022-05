MONTGOMERY, Minn. (WCCO) — There’s a place in our state where you can “hit” a nice drive down the fairway, while surrounded by “hits” from the Beatles. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to Montgomery where the Beatles and sand bunkers come together. It’s both a song, and a forecast, that every golf course owner wants to hear. Greg McKush hears it every day – even when it’s raining. “A lot of people will say your owner must really like the Beatles. I generally just say yep, he does,” said McKush. His love for the Beatles began in junior high, about...

MONTGOMERY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO