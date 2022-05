Last year in September, Samsung showcased its first 200-megapixel sensor and a fresh report suggests that the company has another one in the works. It is supposed that the S23 Ultra will come equipped with this new sensor. The Korean publication ET News broke out the news stating that the 200-megapixel sensor is in the final stage of development. According to the report, Samsung Electronics mobile division and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are the two divisions behind the making of the sensor. Thirty percent of the camera sensors will be manufactured by the former while the latter will be producing the other seventy percent.

