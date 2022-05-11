ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cornwall's Eden Project to have Queen's Baton Relay visit

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Queen's Baton Relay will visit Cornwall during its journey in the lead-up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The games will take place in Birmingham from 28 July until 8 August and the baton...

www.bbc.com

