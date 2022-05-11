Arizona executes 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

UPDATE: The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry declared Dixon deceased at 10:30 a.m.

The mode and manner of the death reported by the department was lethal injection.

Original story:

An Arizona prisoner became the first person executed in the state in eight years after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last minute appeal to halt his death by lethal injection.

The court issued its decision one hour before Clarence Dixon's execution Wednesday morning for the killing of a college student in 1978.

Dixon was executed at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

His lawyers unsuccessfully argued that Dixon wasn’t mentally fit to be put to death.

RELATED : Clarence Dixon, lethal injection and Arizona's history of execution

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

