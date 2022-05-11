ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Gun found in backpack causes brief lockdown at Hankins Middle school

By Brad Gunther
utv44.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A gun was discovered this morning in a...

utv44.com

wdhn.com

Widow of a late Alabama congressman dies in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person died after their vehicle overturned and caught fire on Thursday, May 12. Neighbors told WKRG News 5 that the person in the crash was Karen Callahan. Callahan was the widow of longtime Alabama Congressman Sonny Callahan. Neighbors said she was in her driveway around 12:15 p.m. when she had a medical emergency.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Shooting in West Alabama Town Prompts Shelter-in-Place

Some Marengo County residents are being asked to shelter-in-place until further notice following a shooting in the area. According to a Facebook post shared shortly after 8 p.m. by the 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, the multi-county unit is assisting the Demopolis Police Department after a shooting that took place earlier Thursday evening.
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man arrested after Wednesday night pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 35-year-old man is behind bars after leading Mobile police on a chase Wednesday. Samuel Lee Gallery of Mobile sped away from officers, around 9 p.m. Wednesday after they tried to pull him over on Cottrell Street near Ann Street. According to MPD, Gallery eventually stopped on his own near Palmetto Street where officers arrested him.
WKRG News 5

Burglar sets off alarm, found inside truck outside Best Buy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly tried to break into a truck parked outside a Best Buy off Tingle Circle. Robert Gornto, 29, was arrested Thursday, May 12, after the store’s burglary alarm was set off. When officers arrived on the scene, Gornto was found “wearing a headlamp inside […]
WKRG News 5

Drive-by shooting in Pensacola, 2 injured

UPDATE (5/13 10:30 a.m.): Pensacola Police say the victims in the shooting were teenaged males. Their injuries were not serious, according to PPD. As for now, no suspect information is available. If you have any information, contact Pensacola Police. UPDATE (8:56 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that the victims were shot in a drive-by shooting. Currently, […]
WRBL News 3

Alabama man linked to 1988 killing of 6th grader through DNA

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) – Prosecutors say a 74-year-old Alabama man was linked to the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts through DNA evidence. Marvin C. McClendon Jr. was held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay was entered on his […]
WKRG News 5

Shooting victim dies, Mobile Police still investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate after the man who was shot Tuesday on Steadham Drive died from his injuries. Mfundisi Mingo, 46, was shot at the 2900 block of Steadham Drive on May 10. Officers were called to the block for an “assault complaint,” according to a news release from the […]
utv44.com

Downtown Mobile 2018 rape suspect Douglas Dunson mental competency still in doubt

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In an order issued Wednesday, the mental health commitment of Douglas Dunson has been extended another six months, until November 17, 2022. Dunson was scheduled for a mental health status review next week, but on the recommendation of the Alabama Department of Mental Health, that hearing is reset so that Dunson may undergo more evaluation and treatment.
WALA-TV FOX10

Driver killed in fiery crash on Riviere Du Chien Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A driver died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Riviere Du Chien Road. Police did not release the name of the victim. Investigators said the car ran off of a driveway around 12:14 p.m. and into the woods where the vehicle overturned and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA

Man injured in shooting Thursday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called to the 1000 block of Day Street Road after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had non-life-threatening injuries from being shot.
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Gunman “Stretches” to Shoot at Ex-Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a guy went to great lengths to shoot into a rental truck, carrying his ex-girlfriend. This is 29 year old Jonathan Salter. Earlier this month, investigators say Salter spotted his “ex” in the cab of the truck with two other guys, near St Stephens Road and Seal Street. He pulled alongside the truck in his car, then leaned as far as he could from the driver’s side, stretching himself across the passenger seat, to shoot at the truck from the passenger window, according to police. He sprayed the vehicle with gunfire, but missed the woman. Instead, he hit one of the guys in the truck in the leg. Salter sped off, the trio in the truck flagged down a patrol car to get help for the shooting victim. He was treated for a non-life-threatening wound. Salter hasn’t been seen, since.
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for shooting at McDonald’s drive-thru in Mobile

UPDATE (8:24 p.m.): The man wanted by Mobile Police for a shooting in a Mcdonald’s drive-thru has turned himself in. Tayari Callaway was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting into a vehicle at a McDonald’s drive-thru. Tayari Callaway, […]
