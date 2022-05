If you use WhatsApp on your mobile device you can also use the app on your desktop and also on the web through your browser on any device. WhatsApp is one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms, it is available on smartphones, computers, Macs and there is also a web version, WhatsApp Web, and a desktop version, WhatsApp Desktop. This handy guide is designed to help you get your WhatsApp set up on your browser on your PC or Mac or another device. This feature can also be used on tablets and other devices with an Internet browser.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO