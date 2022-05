In Santa Clarita, we take pride in tradition, and one of our oldest traditions is SCV Dodger Day. After having to take a pause on the event due to the pandemic, we are so excited to bring Dodger Day back so that we can offer this wonderful, family-friendly night to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. The 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day takes place on Saturday, May 14, at 7:10 p.m. when our hometown Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Chavez Ravine. This game is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out with friends and family while watching the 2020 World Series Champions fight their way toward another championship.

