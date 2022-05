A new softball coach is headed to Charger Nation for the 2022-2023 school year. Jeff Walls will be the next head coach of the Lady Chargers Softball team. Walls has served Desoto Central High School as the Assistant Softball Coach and as an assistant baseball coach. During his time at Desoto Central, he has coached a district championship softball team and four baseball state championships. Walls has also served Washington School (Greenville, MS) as the head coach for softball and baseball.

