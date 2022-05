The Chaffee Art Center is excited to announce that it will be creating pollinator gardens of native plants behind the mansion on the grounds near the Carriage House. The gardens will be an education resource for students of all ages for school tours, residents and visitors to the area. They will create a beautiful location for weddings, special events and more. Thank you to the Rutland County Audubon Society for collaborating on a grant for plants and signage. GE volunteers will be helping to prepare the areas and with planting, as well as supplying some of the materials. Volunteers are needed to help with gardening, if interested 802-775-0356.

RUTLAND COUNTY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO