Lawrence Twp. student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — A sixth-grade student was arrested Wednesday after they brought a loaded gun to Winding Ridge Elementary School.

It happened shortly after a teacher noticed the gun, secured it, and called for help, according to Dana Altemeyer, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township.

"While the student relayed no intent to harm anyone, safety remains our top priority. At no time will any threat to student and staff safety be tolerated," Altemeyer wrote in an email.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The student was removed from the building after the gun was discovered and they will "not be returning," according to Altemeyer.