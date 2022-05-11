ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Lawrence Twp. student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — A sixth-grade student was arrested Wednesday after they brought a loaded gun to Winding Ridge Elementary School.

It happened shortly after a teacher noticed the gun, secured it, and called for help, according to Dana Altemeyer, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township.

"While the student relayed no intent to harm anyone, safety remains our top priority. At no time will any threat to student and staff safety be tolerated," Altemeyer wrote in an email.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The student was removed from the building after the gun was discovered and they will "not be returning," according to Altemeyer.

Comments / 2

Tim Northrup
2d ago

Arrest the kid and his parents then throw away the key!!!!!!! Starting with two generations ago we have lost touch with parenting!!!! 😂😂😂☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️😂☠️☠️😂😂😂

Reply
4
