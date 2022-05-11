ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Abortion law in N.C. after Roe

By David Larson - Carolina Journal
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrYvm_0faXaLiO00
Source: Unsplash

RALEIGH — After the well-publicized leak of a draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, it appears a majority of the court could overturn the current federal precedent — as laid out in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The decision is likely to be released in May or June.

If the justices follow through on provisions of the draft opinion, states would begin to operate under rules of their own, whether already passed or new legislation inspired by the change in federal law.

The original 1973 Roe decision prevented states from regulating abortions to protect the life of the fetus until the third trimester of pregnancy. The 1992 Casey decision moved that trimester distinction instead to a viability distinction. Since then, states could not place an “undue burden” on women’s access to abortion until viability.

Working under this limited framework, North Carolina still passed a long list of laws regulating abortion. These include informed consent, which requires a 72-hour waiting period (§ 90-21.82); parental consent for minors to receive an abortion (§ 90-21.7); a ban on sex-selective abortions, when women choose to abort based on the baby’s sex (§ 90-21.121); a prohibition on selling fetal remains after an abortion (§ 14-46.1); and a ban on coverage of abortions through the health care exchanges created by the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act (§ 58-51-63).

The state has also banned (§ 143C-6-5.5) any use of state funds for abortions as part “of any governmental health plan or government-offered insurance policy.” The statute makes exceptions if the mother’s life would be in danger or if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest.

N.C. Family Policy Council President John Rustin told Carolina Journal in a May 10 interview that the state already had a lot of “good pro-life laws in place.” But he was hopeful that the legislature would take action in the upcoming short session to strengthen the state’s protections for the unborn once federal law allows that.

The current overarching law on abortion in North Carolina (§ 14-45.1) allows for abortions in the first 20 weeks of pregnancy in any hospital or clinic certified by the state for that procedure. After 20 weeks, abortions can only be performed in a hospital and only for emergency reasons.

“That statute was strengthened, I think in 2015, to add a pretty limited definition of medical emergencies — if it would gravely impair the life or the functionality of a major body organ of a pregnant woman,” Rustin said.

But in March 2019, U.S. District Judge William Osteen ruled that this law, virtually banning abortion after 20 weeks, violated the federal Casey precedent that no undue burdens be placed on women’s access to abortion before the child is viable outside the womb.

“So based on that ruling, the enjoining of that statute, basically abortions after 20 weeks are legal in North Carolina up to the point of viability,” Rustin said. “And tragically, the determination of viability is often made by the abortionist.”

But if the Supreme Court rules in the next few weeks in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case that Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks is constitutional, Osteen’s ruling on North Carolina’s medical-emergency definitions after 20 weeks would not likely stand, since it was based off the precedent from Roe and Casey.

“My understanding, after speaking with a number of attorneys, would be that because that 20-week case is still pending in federal courts, then a motion could be filed to essentially reinstate our 20-week ban,” Rustin said. “And then, of course, we would have to work legislatively to go beyond that.”

Democrat Governor Roy Cooper has a history of vetoing pro-life bills. Without a supermajority, pro-life legislators are unlikely to get any new abortion regulations passed in the current session. In an article published last week, Cooper told Axios he plans to make abortion a focus of the mid-term elections in November.

On the opposing side of Rustin and North Carolina’s pro-life movement, there is also a lot of energy from pro-choice groups in the state. Marches are planned in virtually all major cities over the next few weeks, demanding that access to abortion not be limited in the event of Roe and Casey being overturned.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Women’s March are holding events in many cities across the state on the same day, saying, “On May 2nd, we learned from a leaked draft opinion that SCOTUS is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, stripping the constitutional right to abortion in spite of fifty years of precedent. … We have to act NOW, all across the country. Together we will send a strong message that we’re not backing down. Supporting abortion access must be protected and defended.”

The Carolina Abortion Fund claims that it has raised $110,000 over just a few days, more than it typically raises in an entire month.

Both sides of the abortion debate in North Carolina are ready to fight over the state’s laws when the decision from the high court becomes official.

Comments / 2

Related
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Mississippi

RALEIGH — After the well-publicized leak of a draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, it appears a majority of the court could overturn the current federal precedent — as laid out in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The decision is likely to be released in May or June.
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC governor reveals what he wants to do with $6.2B surplus

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper proposed Wednesday that North Carolina government spend or earmark much of a projected $6.2 billion surplus to address further a host of needs like building construction, education inequities, affordable housing and worker retention. The Democratic governor unveiled his recommended adjustments to the second...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Wade, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
corneliustoday.com

NC State Treasurer blasts Atrium’s proposed merger

May 12. By Dave Yochum. The proposed merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health into a six-state medical behemoth has drawn fire from the North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, a Republican. He cited the “monopolistic nature” of the merger which would create the sixth-largest health system in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Carolina will launch initiative to expand internet access

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced an initiative called Internet for All, which will launch in North Carolina. Using $45 billion in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, every state will get $5 million to create a 5-year action...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WCNC

How you can verify your vote counted in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2020 election raised concerns for some people that their vote wasn’t being counted. Many of these claims were not proven to be true, but as we are once again in an election year, some are asking questions about how they can know their vote will be counted.
ELECTIONS
The Richmond Observer

N.C. hits all-time high gas price of $4.20 as Biden cancels more oil leases

RALEIGH — On May 12, as gas prices in N.C. hit a record high of $4.202 per gallon and the U.S. hit a record of $4.418, according to AAA, President Joe Biden’s administration canceled three potential leases for oil and gas drilling on a million acres in Alaska’s Cooke Inlet. In a statement, the Department of the Interior cited “lack of industry interest” and limited inquiries from oil companies on the lease. But industry insiders say that there is a breakdown between the administration and the petroleum industry that prevents providers from increasing production.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinic#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
WNCT

Rev. Barber: Conviction after NC protest ‘badge of honor’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A civil rights leader said Tuesday that he won’t stop raising his voice for the poor, uninsured and downtrodden, although his trespassing conviction for a demonstration five years ago at North Carolina’s Legislative Building was allowed to stand. The Rev. William Barber II of Goldsboro, president of the national Repairers of […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: robert pittenger

RALEIGH — The North Carolina state prison system now has some additional resources to help those incarcerated better their chances of being successful upon their release. Thanks to the expansion of the Second Chance Pell Experiment, two private universities and a community college in the state will offer incarcerated individuals the opportunity to participate in postsecondary educational programs.
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy