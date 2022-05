Ten years ago Sergio Aguero scored the dramatic injury-time winner against QPR that saw Manchester City snatch the Premier League title from rivals Manchester United in an extraordinary final-day conclusion to a thrilling title race.Here, the PA news agency looks back on how a remarkable day was set up and unfolded.The scenarioIt was Roberto Mancini’s City, at home to QPR, who held the advantage heading into the decisive day. Both they and defending champions United were level at the top on 86 points but City’s superior goal difference – eight better than United’s – effectively meant a win, or simply...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO