The Del Norte Association of Realtors (DNAOR) sponsored the Wednesday District 3 candidate forum at the Crescent Fire Protection District conference room, on Washington Blvd. This was Round 2 for the three candidates vying for the Supervisor seat. Tuesday, candidates Howard, Magarino and Akin squared off in what I understand was a raucous event in Smith River. As I was attending the District 5 forum at the Methodist Church, I was unable to be in physical attendance. Even though the District 5 event was taped, I won’t opine on the Round 1 debate because I was not present to observe some of the subtle aspects on Wednesday’s round two event.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO