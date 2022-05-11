ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame de Namur University confers honorary degree to Ukranian President Zelenskyy

By Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) conferred an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at its commencement ceremony on Saturday, “in recognition of his brave leadership in service of justice and democracy.”. “The resilience of the Ukrainian people is a testament to...

