Princeton, NJ

New College East renamed Yeh College following major gift from James Yeh ’87 and family

Daily Princetonian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, May 11, the University announced the new residential college, formerly temporarily named New College East, will be renamed Yeh College following a donation from alumnus and University trustee James Yeh ’87 and his wife, Jaimie Yeh. An email to undergraduate students from Dean of the College...

www.dailyprincetonian.com

Daily Princetonian

Princeton summer journalism program to remain virtual in 2022, as theater program returns to in person

Two summer programs traditionally held on the Princeton campus have taken different approaches for summer 2022, as COVID-19 restrictions have loosened this spring. The Princeton Summer Journalism Program will be virtual for high school attendees for summer 2022, as it was in the previous two summers, while the Princeton Summer Theater will be in person on campus and begin housing participants and student instructors starting May 29.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Alumni free speech group says faculty committee upheld complaint against University related to Joshua Katz

Princetonians for Free Speech (PFS) published a notice on their website on April 19 claiming that the University’s Committee on Conference and Faculty Appeal (CCFA) had upheld an appeal regarding a complaint initiated by eight University faculty members about the University’s treatment of Joshua Katz. The complaint argued the University had unfairly targeted classics professor Katz by including a segment about his controversial statement on the first-year orientation website To Be Known and Heard.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton student and alumna win 2022 Pulitzer Prizes for Journalism

Princeton-affiliated journalists Jennifer Senior ’91 and Marie-Rose Sheinerman ’23 have been awarded 2022 Pulitzer Prizes for Journalism. The Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, and literature and musical composition within the United States. Sheinerman is the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Princetonian. Senior...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Chris Leahy

“Those costs are themselves almost an open secret — something you recognize, but don’t fully appreciate until you’ve been through it.” Guest Contributor Chris Leahy ’22 reflects on the toll of four years at Princeton and what it means to achieve “Post-Thesis Life” in a Self essay for The Prospect.
PRINCETON, NJ
News 12

Students, parents say Piscataway school psychologist was fired for advocating for LGBTQ+ students

A Middlesex County school district’s decision to fire one of its psychologists has students and parents calling on the board to reconsider. The Piscataway School Board decided not to grant tenure to one of its school psychologists. Those opposed to the firing are citing retaliation for the psychologist advocating for LGBTQ+ students and inclusive curriculum.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Women’s golf wins Ivy League title, finishes sixth in Stanford Regional at NCAAs

The Ivy League championships just keep rolling in for Princeton athletics. In late April, the women’s golf team notched its third Ivy title in the last four seasons, defeating runners-up Columbia by three strokes. The Tigers also edged out Columbia in the individual competition, as first-year Victoria Liu won by a comfortable five strokes.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Living in the myth of ‘Post-Thesis Life’

When I gave campus tours during my first-year summer, I first explained the senior thesis by intimidating prospective students: it’s a 70-to-100-page behemoth on a topic entirely of their choosing, as traveling to great lengths and conducting deep research to defend your arguments is expected of (roughly) all Princeton students. Properly worried, one could then explain how the University actually prepares you for that process. During writing seminar in your first year, you become familiar with the conventions of research standards. Then after some exploration sophomore year, you get to focus your writing in a junior paper or two — challenging, but not overwhelming efforts that ultimately prepare you to tackle the greater task. I would feel an exhale from the group after providing that reassurance, which I gave with false confidence as if I knew then what it meant to live through it.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Isabel Schoeman

Community service at Princeton must move beyond lip service. “For students who do participate in service activities, there is a strong support system for direct community service through the Pace Center for Civic Engagement and its programming. However, there is clearly a disconnect between the center and students that facilitates a leaky pipeline in direct community service participation.”
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Softball wins Ivy League regular-season crown, will face Harvard for spot in NCAA Tournament

The Tigers are just two wins away from competing in the NCAA Tournament. By winning their last nine Ivy League games, the Princeton softball team (25–14–2 overall, 17–4 Ivy League) clinched the Ivy League regular season title. The Tigers closed out the title race by sweeping Columbia (12–26, 8–13) in New York during the weekend of April 30–May 1.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

A lot of different flowers make a bouquet: Reflecting on the past four years

It was a little over four years ago that I first stepped foot onto campus. I had missed Princeton Preview because of classes, so I was touring campus with my family later in the spring. I remember the sun scorching the back of my neck as I questioned why the Engineering Quadrangle was so distant from everything else. I was most confused by how buildings with vastly different architectures could constitute a cohesive campus — take, for instance, modern buildings such as the Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics and compare them to gothic buildings like Firestone Library. Nothing appeared to fit in.
PRINCETON, NJ
onthebanks.com

Rutgers men’s basketball recruiting update 3.0

The Rutgers men’s basketball coaching staff have been busy in constructing the roster for the future as well as continuing to pursue additions for next season. Over the past week, the program has hosted two 4-star prospects in the class of 2023 as well as impact transfer guard Kyle Lofton. These visits are both intriguing and raise questions about the roster moving forward.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Women’s lacrosse wins Ivy League regular season, en route to NCAA championship

Head Coach Chris Sailer has made winning a tradition for Princeton women’s lacrosse. In the last Ivy League season of her 36-year career, Sailer led the No. 12 Tigers (14–3, 7–0 Ivy League) to their seventh-straight Ivy League title, capping off an undefeated conference schedule with a 17–14 home win over No. 24 Yale (11–6, 6–1). The title brought her career total of Ivy League titles to 16.
PRINCETON, NJ
987thecoast.com

REPORT: ANOTHER CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL CLOSES IN NEW JERSEY

Another Catholic high school will close in New Jersey at the conclusion of the current school year. NJ.com reports that Mater Dei High School in Monmouth County will close for good next month. A drop in enrollment and a lack of money are the reasons why the school is closing.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS

