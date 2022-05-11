ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis

By Rafael Sánchez
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A WRTV photographer was stunned by the vehicles he saw on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.

Some people riding off-road-vehicles and two motorcycles on I-465 between Emerson Avenue and the Marion County Fairgrounds caught some second looks on May 1.

"I was quite surprised actually," Indiana DNR Capt. Jet Quillen said.

He said he often sees these vehicles in state parks, approved county roads or private properties.

"The off-road vehicles are designed for off-road," Quillen said. "Most are not designed with brake lights, turn signals, basic safety features that most vehicles meant for the roadway will have. No helmets being worn in the photos. No safety equipment. You put that together and it's a recipe for disaster. "

The state has developed a map showing where these types of vehicles are allowed.

In Marion County, ORVs aren't allowed on any public roads.

"I would definitely impound the vehicles," Quillen said. "We know living in the city that the traffic on 465 can get hectic and dangerous at times, especially if you insert an off-road vehicle into those situations for the operators and other drivers on the road."

He encourages people to enjoy the outdoors safely.

hingle mcringleberry
2d ago

helmet or no helmet leave them alone you don't have to wear a helmet when you're on a motorcycle in Indiana anyway

