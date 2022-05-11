ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Displaying items by tag: Mississippi

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago

RALEIGH — After the well-publicized leak of a draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, it appears a majority of the court could overturn the current federal precedent — as laid out in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The decision is likely to be released in May or June.

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 13:57

On May 2, Politico hit America with a bombshell scoop: A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning the last 50 years of federal jurisprudence on abortion, discarding Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and returning the matter to the states.

Published in Opinion

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Abortion law in N.C. after Roe

RALEIGH — After the well-publicized leak of a draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, it appears a majority of the court could overturn the current federal precedent — as laid out in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The decision is likely to be released in May or June.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

N.C. hits all-time high gas price of $4.20 as Biden cancels more oil leases

RALEIGH — On May 12, as gas prices in N.C. hit a record high of $4.202 per gallon and the U.S. hit a record of $4.418, according to AAA, President Joe Biden’s administration canceled three potential leases for oil and gas drilling on a million acres in Alaska’s Cooke Inlet. In a statement, the Department of the Interior cited “lack of industry interest” and limited inquiries from oil companies on the lease. But industry insiders say that there is a breakdown between the administration and the petroleum industry that prevents providers from increasing production.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Wade, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Senator Tillis sponsors bill to defund ‘Disinformation Governance Board’

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, along with more than a dozen fellow co-sponsors, has introduced a bill to defund The Department of Homeland Security’s “Disinformation Governance Board.” The bill forbids federal funds from being used to “establish or support the activities of a Disinformation Governance Board at the Department of Homeland Security, or any other similar entity established in the Department of Homeland Security.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina approved to extend Child Care P-EBT food assistance benefits through 2021-22 school year, first issuance scheduled for next week

RALEIGH — Next week, North Carolina’s youngest children who are eligible for food assistance benefits will begin to receive extra monthly benefits tied to the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2021-2022 school year. North Carolina is among the first states in the nation to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a 2021-2022 Child Care Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center open Saturday, May 14

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced the Charlotte Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) at 10715 David Taylor Drive, will be open Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed. The Charlotte TAC is following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 and it’s...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court
The Richmond Observer

Campbell, Shaw, Robeson CC chosen to participate in U.S. Department of Education expansion of Second Chance Pell Experiment

RALEIGH — The North Carolina state prison system now has some additional resources to help those incarcerated better their chances of being successful upon their release. Thanks to the expansion of the Second Chance Pell Experiment, two private universities and a community college in the state will offer incarcerated individuals the opportunity to participate in postsecondary educational programs.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS releases blueprint on building and maintaining a strong public health workforce

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today published "Governmental Public Health: Workforce and Infrastructure Improvement in Action," a review of the public health workforce and infrastructure across North Carolina. The paper provides an overview of select programs and opportunities within the NCDHHS Division of Public Health that aim to strengthen the public health infrastructure and support workforce development while reducing disparities and advancing equity.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Fires burn 9 acres in Richmond County

MARSTON — If you saw smoke rising above the treetops near Richmond County’s racetracks Thursday afternoon, it was just a controlled burn. According to County Ranger Brandon Van Buren with the N.C. Forest Service, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission was conducting a controlled burn near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Beaverdam Church Road.
MARSTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Rockingham City Council

ROCKINGHAM — A parcel of land east of Clemmer Road will now fall under the city’s jurisdiction. In less than a month on March 21, the first-ever African American elected to the Rockingham City Council and second to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners in the 20th century*, first-ever principal of the county's first integrated school, and the oldest living member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity James Clyde “J.C.” Watkins will celebrate his 100th birthday!
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police recover stolen campaign truck

ROCKINGHAM — A campaign truck reported missing was found late Wednesday following a tip called in to the Rockingham Police Department. Patrol officers from the night shift found the truck, which was being used in state Rep. Jamie Boles’ campaign, on the side of the road near a driveway on U.S. 74 W around 8 p.m., police say.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Rev. Nathaniel Dixon Jr.

NEW YORK — The Rev. Nathaniel Dixon Jr., 72, of New York, New York, passed on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Richmond Observer

New app aims to streamline crime tips in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — Law enforcement agencies in Richmond County are hoping new technology will help move crime reporting into the digital age. The P3 Tips mobile app aims to “provide a more seamless and efficient way for students and community members to offer information to help solve and prevent crimes or other serious life-threatening matters,” according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Rockingham Police Department.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Hollis Smith Jr.

HAMLET — Mr. Hollis Smith Jr., 78, of Hamlet, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond. He was born Nov. 12, 1943 in Marlboro County, South Carolina, son of the late Hollis Samuel Smith Sr. and Lucille Chavis Smith. Mr. Smith was a member at...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

ATF offering $10K reward in Rockingham gun store burglary

ROCKINGHAM — A federal agency is offering a reward for information about the recent burglary at the Ammo Shack. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives announced Wednesday that the agency, in cooperation with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Alliene Jordan Morrison

Alliene Jordan Morrison went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2022. She was born in Richmond County to Emmett and Molly Watkins Jordan. Alliene was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Molly Jordan; her siblings, Janie Inman, Suzie Blackburn, Carl Jordan and Bernie Jordan. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Donald Morrison Sr.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy