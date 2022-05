There are so many things to love about spring. Watching the green grass come back, watching the sun set later and later, and witnessing the trees and flowers bloom (even if it makes you sneeze, like a lot) just makes everything better. And the Full Moon in May celebrates this with the name Flower Moon. If you and the kids love to watch the sky shows, here’s what you need to know about the Full Flower Supermoon Lunar Eclipse happening this weekend.

