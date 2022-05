SAN ANTONIO — A 29-year-old man was arrested this week after police found what they believed to be a pipe bomb in a car he was sleeping in on the northeast side. It unfolded when a neighbor called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle and occupant, according to an arrest affidavit. San Antonio Police officers responded to the scene and tried to identify the suspect, Christopher Friedrich, but at that time he kept giving police "false names and birthdates."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO