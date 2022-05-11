Navigating Healthcare and Self-Advocacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials are recommending, not mandating, masking indoors ahead of a busy season filled with proms, graduations, weddings and other events. The health department says people should put their masks back on inside and have recommendations on avoiding getting and spreading COVID-19.
It’s party time when people are gathering for proms, weddings and other events, and even with vaccinations and tests, COVID is still spreading. That’s why health officials say masks are important now.
“We wanted to make sure people knew that it is a time that we need to be a little bit more careful,” Health Commissioner...
Comments / 0