Vermont State

Vermonters hand over 3.5 tons of unneeded medication on drug take-back day

mountaintimes.info
 1 day ago

Vermonters turned in almost 3.5 tons of unused, unwanted and expired medication on the 22nd nationwide prescription drug take-back day Saturday, April 30. The total of 6,950.1 pounds collected eclipsed every previous prescription drug take-back day except for the event held in spring 2021. “The continued success of this...

mountaintimes.info

mountaintimes.info

Vermont gets another city, but the town-hopping 251 Club keeps its name

Since 1954, the 251 Club has been a collective for people who endeavor to visit all of Vermont’s 251 cities, towns and unincorporated communities. But last month, the club faced an unprecedented consideration: On July 1, Vermont will add the city of Essex Junction to its ranks when the village splits away from Essex Town. That means — for the first time since the organization’s founding — the Green Mountain State will include not 251 official communities, but 252.
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Local schools, organizations honored for workplace wellness, schools wellness

More than 70 businesses and organizations that employ Vermont workers have been selected to receive a 2022 Vermont Governor’s Award for Excellence in Worksite Wellness. Developed more than 20 years ago by the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports and presented in partnership with the Dept. of Health, the annual awards provide an opportunity for the governor and health commissioner to thank businesses and organizations for their efforts to support Vermonters’ health and make Vermont a great place to live and work.
HARTLAND, VT
mountaintimes.info

End of session brings unexpected surprises

There was no shortage of surprises last week in Vermont politics. Treasurer Beth Pearce announced she would not be seeking reelection this fall due to health reasons. And, clearly with inside information, Commissioner Mike Pieciak, who had just two weeks ago indicated he was leaving his post at the Department of Financial Regulation, announced his candidacy on Friday, May 6 to succeed Pearce as treasurer.
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Chittenden to revive town newsletter

The Chittenden Chit Chat, a longtime municipal newsletter, appears poised to resume publication after a years-long hiatus. Chittenden Emergency Management Director Jan Sotirakis floated the idea during the Select Board’s April 25 meeting. “This has been bugging me probably ever since our team stopped working on it, but I really feel that we’ve lost something by not having what we used to call the Chit Chat and being able to provide updates to Chittenden residents,” she said. “Unfortunately, I’m not offering to take it over again. I did it for a long time. But in any discussions of moving forward, I think it should be a priority,” she continued. “I think it’s important because people don’t know what’s going on.”
CHITTENDEN, VT
mountaintimes.info

Southern NH/VT Rotary clubs raise $150,000 for Ukrainian relief

According to John Bob Siemienowicz, governor of Rotary District 7870, covering 57 Rotary clubs in southern New Hampshire and Vermont, the district has reached $150,000 in funds raised for Ukrainian relief. This represents a $36,000 increase in funds raised in two weeks. Siemienowicz indicated that he expects donations to increase as more of the clubs have a chance to assess their fundraising efforts.
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Pittsfield passes all 10 articles at Town Meeting

Pittsfield’s delayed Town Meeting proceeded without a hitch on Tuesday, May 3, according to town officials. Longtime moderator George Deblon presided over a gathering of “approximately 51” residents by the count of Town Clerk Tricia Fryer. “It was the quickest town meeting I think I’ve ever been...
mountaintimes.info

RCHS offers spring tips for pets to ensure health, safety as temps rise

RCHS would like to offer some helpful reminders of ways to keep your pets as safe as possible as it gets warmer. Open windows – As you start opening up your windows for a breeze, make sure your screens are in nice and tight, and be aware of pets, especially cats, that may jump or fall through any unscreened windows. Gardening hazards – Many types of gardening supplies could be harmful for pets. Insecticides, fertilizer, gardening tools, and even some plants could be dangerous to your furry friends! Be sure to read labels, and safely store/secure any potentially hazardous materials. Spring cleaning – It’s time for a fresh start! Like us, pets can be allergic to dust (as well as pollens and plants). If you suspect your pet has a springtime allergy, please let your veterinarian know. And, as you wrap up your spring cleaning, check out our wish list at rchsvt.org for items we may need! We have a donation box out in front of our shelter for easy drop-off of any items you would like to donate. For any donation questions, give us a call at 802-483-9171.
PETS
mountaintimes.info

Police respond to small plane crash in Clarendon

State Police responded to an aircraft crash on a runway at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport in Clarendon around 1 p.m. on May 7. At the time of the crash the aircraft, a 1961 Mooney, was occupied solely by the pilot, William C. Giesey of Philadelphia. Giesey told police that...
RUTLAND, VT
mountaintimes.info

Rockin the Region with Jacob Green

You don’t want to miss Jacob Green, a new act coming to Jax Food & Games in Killington on Friday, May 20-21 at 9 p.m. They love him at the Public House in Quechee where he’ll be playing once a month, the next one being 6 p.m. Friday, May 27.
KILLINGTON, VT
mountaintimes.info

Pollinator gardens coming soon to the Chaffee

The Chaffee Art Center is excited to announce that it will be creating pollinator gardens of native plants behind the mansion on the grounds near the Carriage House. The gardens will be an education resource for students of all ages for school tours, residents and visitors to the area. They will create a beautiful location for weddings, special events and more. Thank you to the Rutland County Audubon Society for collaborating on a grant for plants and signage. GE volunteers will be helping to prepare the areas and with planting, as well as supplying some of the materials. Volunteers are needed to help with gardening, if interested 802-775-0356.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
mountaintimes.info

Vote for your favorite ‘Images of our World’ at Chaffee amateur photo contest

Chaffee Art Center’s Images of our World exhibit features the work of many talented photographers — professional and amateur. Rebekkah Ziel has a solo gallery showcasing her photography. There are also five feature walls by the following photographers: Robert Black, Matt Lerman, Denise Letendre, Jon Olender and Penelope Weiss. Chaffee artist members also have work on display and for sale throughout the mansion. The annual amateur photo contest features entries from all ages. People’s Choice Awards will be given to the following categories: youth 12 & under, teen 13-18, and adult 18+. Visitors can vote until May 27.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mountaintimes.info

First annual Peavine Whitewater Race dubbed a success

Thirty-seven competitors from five states went head-to-head racing down the whitewater of the White River in Stockbridge on Saturday, May 7. It was the first annual Peavine Whitewater Race—a fundraiser for Ridgeline Outdoor Collective. After a mass start at the Route 100 bridge near Ted Green Ford, paddlers in...
STOCKBRIDGE, VT

