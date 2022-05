RALEIGH — On May 12, as gas prices in N.C. hit a record high of $4.202 per gallon and the U.S. hit a record of $4.418, according to AAA, President Joe Biden’s administration canceled three potential leases for oil and gas drilling on a million acres in Alaska’s Cooke Inlet. In a statement, the Department of the Interior cited “lack of industry interest” and limited inquiries from oil companies on the lease. But industry insiders say that there is a breakdown between the administration and the petroleum industry that prevents providers from increasing production.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO