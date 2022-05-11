ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield sees COVID-19 numbers spike again with positivity rate tripling over past month

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkshire County’s largest community is again in the state’s red zone designation for COVID-19 transmission. The city reported the 89th death since the pandemic broke out in March 2020...

Red-knows!
2d ago

Gee.....with all the masking and death darts flying around????? One might think these unhealthy 'solutions' not only don't work....but make things worse!!!!one might think 🤔 ....if one had the ability anymore🤷‍♀️

3
franklincountynow.com

Franklin County High Risk For COVID, Masks Recommended Indoors

(Franklin County, MA) COVID cases are increasing in the community. Franklin County has reported 270 cases between April 17th to April 30th. This is a 207% increase from the lowest recording of 88 cases between February 27th and March 12th. While the number of positive cases is rising, the number of deaths is still going down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Springfield mayor pitches tax relief with latest budget plan

Its budget season in the city of Springfield, Massachusetts. This year, much of the focus will be on tax relief. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is proposing a nearly $819 million budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1st, 2022. It is an increase of 3.8 percent over the spending called for in the current budget.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire County Under Normal Drought Conditions

BOSTON — During the past several months, the Commonwealth has experienced irregular rainfall events, contributing to less than average spring precipitation numbers; however, the southeastern of the state has been most impacted. This has not substantially impacted the rest of the state and all other regions of the state...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NECN

Has the 5th Wave Arrived? COVID Cases Surging Again in Mass.

COVID-19 cases are surging once again in Massachusetts, with statewide and school numbers seeing large increases in recent days. And most counties in the state are now in the high risk category, the CDC says. This latest increase is being attributed to subvariants of omicron -- the "stealth" omicron variant...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Mass. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising, but experts think we may be nearing the peak

“The general trend is that this wave would be smaller than the Omicron wave and, in most places, smaller than the Delta wave.”. In a troubling trend for a state trying to get back to normal, Massachusetts COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been gradually rising for weeks. But experts say the spring wave could soon begin to subside without reaching levels similar to last winter’s deadly Omicron surge.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Will Berkshire County Experience a Heat Wave in the Coming Months?

One thing about Massachusetts and Berkshire County in particular that always has us on our toes is the quick-changing weather. I've mentioned in the past that here in Berkshire County we have this fun saying, "if you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." A friend of mine also coined the phrase "I think Berkshire County is the only area where you can experience all four seasons in one day." As much as those sayings are funny there is a little truth behind them as we have seen many times. Some days can be pretty warm out and then later on in that same day, you'll see some snowflakes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Schools adjusting mask plans as COVID-19 cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned Springfield Public Schools is taking new action when it comes to the district’s COVID-19 response. Starting tonight, families at certain schools will be getting robocalls, encouraging students to wear masks because of rising COVID-19 cases. The move comes on the heels of Northampton reinstating its school mask mandate.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Pancake breakfast returns Saturday to Springfield's Main Street

Breakfast is being served this Saturday to thousands of people in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts. The tradition of The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast is returning to mid-May for the first time in two years. Along with the pancakes, syrup, bacon, and beverages there will also be free entertainment and displays.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Chronic homelessness rises sharply in western Massachusetts

Overall homelessness in the four counties of western Massachusetts remained at about the same level as last year according to the point-in-time census taken last February. But the latest data shared at a recent gathering of activists, lawmakers, government officials, and housing specialists, revealed a near doubling of the number of chronically homeless people.

