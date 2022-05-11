Pittsfield sees COVID-19 numbers spike again with positivity rate tripling over past month

One thing about Massachusetts and Berkshire County in particular that always has us on our toes is the quick-changing weather. I've mentioned in the past that here in Berkshire County we have this fun saying, "if you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." A friend of mine also coined the phrase "I think Berkshire County is the only area where you can experience all four seasons in one day." As much as those sayings are funny there is a little truth behind them as we have seen many times. Some days can be pretty warm out and then later on in that same day, you'll see some snowflakes.

