The buyer of the former JCPenney building in Lower Burrell plans to bring some jobs with them after they renovate and settle in to the site, which has sat empty for 17 years. Earlier this week, Schaedler Yesco, an electrical distribution and supply company in O’Hara’s RIDC Park, announced it is buying the nearly 185,000-square-foot building in Burrell Plaza. It plans to open in summer 2023, company officials said.

LOWER BURRELL, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO