GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Emergency Department (ED) at CHI Health St. Francis is temporarily relocating to accommodate a 9-12-month renovation. Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, those seeking walk-in emergency care are asked to use Entrance D on the west side of the hospital. Entrance D will also remain the entry point for Surgery. The most efficient access to the dual entrance is from the west directly off of St. Francis Drive. Directional signage will be posted.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO