Master Gardeners and State Reps on Teleforum Thursday

This stunning Tudor is located in the Stonehenge plan of Peters Township. Guests are greeted by rich woodwork and a dramatic 2-story entry. The living room, and family room (currently a billiard room) both have fireplaces. The kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a double oven, a commercial grade gas cooktop and access to an outdoor oasis that includes a pool, koi pond, fire pit, waterfalls, and multiple seating areas. It’s perfect for everyday family fun, relaxation and entertaining. The Owner’s Suite boasts a fireplace, a soaking tub, a shower and marble floors. There is a second-floor laundry along with additional bedrooms and bathrooms. There are also home offices on the second and third floors. There is also a two-car car attached garage and an additional detached garage (potential pool house). The finished lower level includes a full bath and access to the outdoor space. The home is located within walking distance of the new Peters Township high school and Rolling Hills Park.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO