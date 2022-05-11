ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Master Gardeners and State Reps on Teleforum Thursday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s Teleforum talk program with Eddy Crow begins with Rapping with the Reps, and later the Best...

explore venango

Oil City Students Get Royal Treatment at Wildcat Mansion

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – For so many high schoolers, senior prom is a night to remember, and promenade is a chance to capture those keepsake moments. When inclement weather forced the cancellation of Oil City High School’s promenade outside The Moose Lodge last Friday evening, prom-goers were left scrambling.
OIL CITY, PA
Hopewell School Board Hears Concerns About Band Uniforms, Hires Basketball Coach

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board held its work session Tuesday night and some parents feel there is not enough emphasis on the band students, and more on sports. One parent told the board, “They are just as important as sports teams. “The board approved the purchase of 150 uniforms at a cost of $77,046.55 from Demoulin Brothers and Company through the COSTARS Cooperative Purchasing Program, and funds will be taken from the capital reserve fund.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Freedom Road Upgrade Project Final Phase Continues Monday

(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing the start of long-term detours as part of the final phase of the Freedom Road Upgrade Project in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County will begin Monday, May 16 weather permitting. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Freedom Crider Road (Route 2004) will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Families Participate in STEAM Event at Highland Elementary in Ambridge

The featured photo above shows families playing with battle bots. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published May 11, 2022 7:55 P.M. (Ambridge, PA) Highland Elementary School in Ambridge hosted a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) night on Wednesday. The event was hosted by Highland Elementary STEAM teacher Nicole Darroch and principal Thomas McKelvey while being made possible by a grant from the Beaver County Educational Trust. Children and their families were able to have fun with activities that included battle bots, a wind tunnel, and Lincoln Logs. Every child in attendance also received a free book for attending the event.
AMBRIDGE, PA
Mars School Sign Needs Moved

The Mars Area School District is continuing to consider the future of the large electronic sign in front of the High School. The sign will need to be relocated from the current location due to the PennDOT Route 228 construction project now underway. Earlier this week, the Mars Area School...
MARS, PA
PhillyBite

Best Lakes in Pennsylvania

Whether you prefer water sports, hiking, or just relaxing by the lake, Pennsylvania lakes are magnificent and scenic. Of Pennsylvania's 2,500 lakes, fifty are glacial, and the rest are man-made. Many are state parks and are maintained by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. You may want to build a vacation home in the neighboring city to enjoy the scenery and amenities for those with similar interests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

The Martin’s potato roll empire is backing Doug Mastriano, and Philly sandwich slingers are concerned

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The family behind Martin’s potato bread has put itself behind Doug Mastriano, a South Central Pa. state senator who rose to prominence as a Trump-supporting election denier, and espouses what some define as Christian nationalist rhetoric. He is also the front-running Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pa. Governor Hopeful Drops Out, Backs Rival as Primary Nears

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor says he is ending his campaign and endorsing rival Lou Barletta. The development on Thursday comes as GOP leaders warn that leading candidate Doug Mastriano is too far right to win in a general election. Jake Corman announced his endorsement of Barletta just days before Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary and amid hand-wringing by establishment Republicans that a Mastriano victory would doom their chances of flipping the governor’s mansion in November. Corman’s name will remain on ballots statewide, and mail-in voting has been underway for weeks. It’s unclear what, if any, effect Corman’s move will have on the race, since polls showed him gaining little traction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rochester Hotel Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting For New Renovations & Leadership

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “Why not try and bring a hotel back to Rochester?”. Those words from Kenneth Majors sparked a project that lasted for half a decade, and culminated in a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Thursday afternoon at the Rochester Hotel on West Washington Avenue. The ceremony was co-hosted by the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce inside the renovated Diamond Lounge area.
ROCHESTER, PA
wtae.com

Large fire reported at saw mill in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A saw mill has caught fire in Indiana County, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned. The blaze is happening at 1274 Brush Creek Road in Homer City. At least 10 fire departments are assisting to knock the fire down. There have been no reports of injuries.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Large Tudor in Peters Township

This stunning Tudor is located in the Stonehenge plan of Peters Township. Guests are greeted by rich woodwork and a dramatic 2-story entry. The living room, and family room (currently a billiard room) both have fireplaces. The kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a double oven, a commercial grade gas cooktop and access to an outdoor oasis that includes a pool, koi pond, fire pit, waterfalls, and multiple seating areas. It’s perfect for everyday family fun, relaxation and entertaining. The Owner’s Suite boasts a fireplace, a soaking tub, a shower and marble floors. There is a second-floor laundry along with additional bedrooms and bathrooms. There are also home offices on the second and third floors. There is also a two-car car attached garage and an additional detached garage (potential pool house). The finished lower level includes a full bath and access to the outdoor space. The home is located within walking distance of the new Peters Township high school and Rolling Hills Park.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County unveils summer lineup of free outdoor concerts

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County has announced the lineup for its 2022 series of free outdoor summer concerts and movies. Below is the concert schedule. For more details, go to the Special Events page at alleghenycounty.us. Food trucks, Black Dog Winery and Hop Farm Brewing Company will be on site...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Sheetz: How Did a Chain of Gas Stations Become Cool?

Of all Sheetz’s foods, the new boss’ favorite is a “shmuffin” — an English muffin stuffed with his choices of meat, egg, cheese and spread. “I love that you can order breakfast all day long,” says Travis Sheetz, 52, president and CEO since January of his family’s surging chain of convenience stores, noting he was always frustrated missing limited breakfast hours at other restaurants by a few minutes as a kid.
PITTSBURGH, PA

