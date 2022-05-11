ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask A Met: Red flag warnings

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Pattern Change Could Be In The Works For Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Another dry and warm weekend is in store for Colorado with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected statewide. We will have wind both days but it shouldn’t be as strong as we saw earlier in the week with gusts averaging 15 to 25 mph. There will be one exception to this and that will be for central and south-central Colorado, where some places may gust in the 30-40 mph range at times and that is where we have Red Flag Warnings in effect through sunset today. Areas near fires will have air quality issues today, such as in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Airport Lifts Shelter In Place, Crews Get Upperhand On 200-Acre Wildfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A shelter in place for the Colorado Springs Airport was issued, along with mandatory evacuations ordered Thursday afternoon for people living near a fire burning in the area of 5000 Alturas Drive in Colorado Springs. It was one of three grass fires that forced evacuations on Thursday. (credit: CBS) The fire burning near the airport burned about 200 acres. Crews said they were gaining the upper hand on the fire around 7 p.m. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire) All evacuations were lifted for that fire and the airport resumed operations. That fire was started by sparks from an El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Strong wind helping to fuel fires in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS- Multiple evacuations are in place across Colorado Springs for fires: one in the Stetson Hills area, the other north of downtown – both fueled main by wind and extremely dry conditions. Strong wind gusts has been the main fuel of these fires along with how dry the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cripple Creek donkey release cancelled, donkeys being relocated

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Due to the ongoing threat of the High Park fire, the Cripple Creek Donkey Release scheduled for Sunday, May 15 has been cancelled and the donkeys are being relocated from their current pasture. The Two Mile High Club, the caretakers for the donkey herd, posted on Facebook that the fire had […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KKTV

Northbound I-25 back open north of Pueblo following law enforcement activity

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (12:18 p.m.): The interstate is now back open. PREVIOUS (5/14, 12:05 p.m.): Northbound I-25 is closed north of Pueblo due to law enforcement activity. The closure is between exits 104-106 (Eden and Porter Draw). CDOT tweeted the closure just before noon Saturday. A spokesperson...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Old Spaghetti Factory coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s second Old Spaghetti Factory will be moving into the Fox & Hound location near South Carefree and Powers that abruptly closed in 2019. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department posted on Twitter that permits had been pulled for Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory. The only other location in Colorado is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

High Park fire shelter moved from Cripple Creek to Woodland Park

UPDATE: According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation shelter for the High Park fire has been moved to Woodland Park High School from Cripple Creek High School. The Cripple Creek site has been closed down at this time. The current evacuation and pre-evacuation areas are represented in the below map. UPDATE: From Teller […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
CBS Denver

No Time To Panic, But Time To Prepare: COVID Cases Rising In Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)- The number of Coloradans sick with COVID-19 has tripled in recent weeks. The 7-day average has gone from 302 people with COVID on March 26 to more than 1,000 in early May. “We’ve been seeing cases trending upwards for the past four weeks or so,” says Carol Helwig, the Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program Manager at Boulder County Public Health. “Transmission is increasing, although it’s increasing more so related to cases,” (credit: CBS) She says rising COVID cases may push Boulder County into the CDC’s “Medium Community Level.” The Community Level system was set up as a guideline for communities so they...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

