Press Release: Ravens To Host Family Movie Night, Presented By T. Rowe Price

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Grab the popcorn and your finest purple and black attire, the Baltimore Ravens are inviting fans to M&T Bank Stadium for the team’s annual Family Movie Night next month. “Sing 2,” featuring Buster Moon and friends, will be screened on the he RavensVision HD screens inside the stadium on June 10. Before the movie starts, fans are invited to take self-guided tours of the locker room and enjoy activities like face-painting and games on the field. Cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens will also be at the event. Tickets are $10 for attendees age 3 and older and are on sale now at baltimoreravens.com/movienight. Gates open 5:30 p.m. and the movie is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Free parking is available in Lots B/C starting at 4:30 p.m.

