Waukee man charged with attempted murder in beating incident with stun gun

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is arrested after reportedly hitting a woman with his motorcycle in downtown Des Moines early Friday morning. Police have arrested 31-year-old Darryl Thompson who had two guns and marijuana on him. Police had already been in the Court district just before two this morning over reports of fights. Live video at 1:44 A.M. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. The woman hit by the motorcycle reportedly had no injuries.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO