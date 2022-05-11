ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Waukee man charged with attempted murder in beating incident with stun gun

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man is charged with attempted murder after police said he beat his girlfriend and used a stun gun...

WHO 13

Teen witnesses withholding info on post-prom shooting, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department continues to investigate the prom after-party shooting that left three Roosevelt High School students injured. Sergeant Paul Parizek with DMPD said earlier in the week they had a lot of momentum in the case including forensic leads and information from interviews, but now they are coming […]
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Police: Man Arrested and Accused of Drugging, Assaulting Teen

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- Des Moines Police say a man is in custody, accused of assaulting a 15 year-old girl and injecting her with drugs. 59 year-old Mark Worthington is facing multiple charges after police say he injected the victim with methamphetamine, claiming it was medicine, and abused her at his Des Moines apartment on several occasions. Worthington is now barred from contacting the victim.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa gentleman's club investigated for possible use of underage female performers

CARROLL, Iowa — Several Iowa law enforcement agencies are collaborating on an investigation of a gentleman's club, the Fort Dodge Police Department reported. A search warrant was executed Thursday night at Ossy's Show Club, located at 1215 Plaza Drive in Carroll. Detectives are investigating allegations of possible underage female...
CARROLL, IA
Large Crowd and Fights in Des Moines Court Ave District

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is arrested after reportedly hitting a woman with his motorcycle in downtown Des Moines early Friday morning. Police have arrested 31-year-old Darryl Thompson who had two guns and marijuana on him. Police had already been in the Court district just before two this morning over reports of fights. Live video at 1:44 A.M. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. The woman hit by the motorcycle reportedly had no injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
Mason City man, 27, arrested for shooting after authorities surround Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa - The execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Mason City resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a Tuesday night shooting. Kalab VanScyoc, 27, of Mason City, was arrested and is facing charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and discharge of a firearm inside city limits.
MASON CITY, IA
Decorah man arrested, charged with harassment, reckless driving

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after law enforcement said he was harassing someone and recklessly driving his vehicle around the person’s property early Thursday morning in Decorah. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Cory Folstad, 51, is charged with two counts of first degree harassment,...
DECORAH, IA
Ames Police Identify Man Found Shot To Death Outside Apartment Complex

(Ames, IA) Ames police have identified the man found shot to death Monday morning outside an apartment complex. K-C-C-I / T-V reports officers responded to several calls about shots being fired a little after 4:30 a-m. When they arrived they found the body of 38-year-old Scott Lograsso of Ames. He had been shot multiple times. Police haven’t released any information about a suspect but they do say the person hasn’t been caught.
AMES, IA
Teen gun violence becoming more common in metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of firearm-related incidents involving teens has been increasing over the last several years in the metro. Over 600 guns are confiscated in recent years by the Des Moines Police Department. And the number of teenagers that are getting caught up in this crime is expanding. “A number that stands […]
DES MOINES, IA
Ames Police ID homicide victim, request video from neighborhood

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is asking home and business owners in an area near where a man was found shot to death Monday for any surveillance video they may have that could help the investigation. Scott T. Lograsso, 38, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at 4:39 a.m. Monday Police say […]
AMES, IA
Pella Man Faces Felony Drug Charges

A Pella man faces felony drug charges following an arrest this past weekend. Aaron Leslie Vanderheiden, 36, faces a controlled substance violation, methamphetamine — a Class B felony, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. According to court records, officers were dispatched to 308 Huber Street in reference to a male that was not supposed to be there and was possibly intoxicated. Vanderheiden had been staying in an adjacent garage, and permission was given by an apartment occupant for a search. Police say they found a blue container containing three packages with a white substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately 21 grams. Officers also allegedly found a plastic bag with approximately five grams of marijuana. The Pella Police Department arrested Vanderheiden on Saturday.
PELLA, IA
Waterloo police make arrest in Monday morning shooting incident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police arrested a man in connection to a shooting they say sent him and a woman to the hospital. The shooting happened early Monday morning on the 200 block of Western Avenue. Police say they found a victim, Ashley Cronan, with a gunshot wound to...
WATERLOO, IA
Video shows close call with Ankeny school bus

ANKENY, Iowa — New video Friday night shows a driver's close call with a school bus in Ankeny. The driver tells us that the school bus was full of kids and pulled out into traffic. It was on Northwest 18th Street, near Northview Middle School. The company that owns...
ANKENY, IA

