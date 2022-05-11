Library Friends to hold book sale

Robert “Bob” H. Knuth of Fort Atkinson, formerly Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after a two-year battle with cancer and a brief stay at Alden Estates in Jefferson. Bob was born on January 27, 1942 in Elgin, Illinois to Herman and Carolyn (nee Knaack) Knuth. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake, Illinois on April 5, 1942. Bob grew up in Helenville, Wisconsin. He attended St. Peter’s Lutheran School and was confirmed there in 1956. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960. He and Karen (nee Hagedorn) were married at St. Peter’s Church on August 29, 1962. They were blessed with three children.

JEFFERSON, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO