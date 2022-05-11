ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

A guide to spotting the total lunar eclipse this weekend

WTOL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio — Although we are expected to see cloudy skies, a total lunar eclipse is set for Sunday. This moon is also called May’s Flower Moon. In northwest Ohio, the forecast calls for isolated showers on Sunday night, which will leave us with cloudy skies, meaning we will not likely...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

