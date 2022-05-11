Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two students are facing off to represent the Fourth Ward on Ithaca’s Common Council. Cornell sophomore Tiffany Kumar is running against Patrick Mehler, who’s running for a full term. Mehler was elected last November to serve the remainder of Alderperson Steve Smith’s term.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police in Ithaca say reports of a burglary Sunday morning on Cecil A. Malone Drive turned out to be more than one case. According to IPD, officers were called Sunday night and found several businesses in the 200 block had been burglarized. Police say a review of video evidence revealed the burglaries happened around 4:30 Sunday morning.
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Trumansburg Central School District is getting a new principal. Jean Amodeo joins the middle school in July. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says Amodeo has spent 20 years in education, including nine years as an administrator. She replaces Megan Conaway, who was announced as the new high school principal in March.
CAROLINE, N.Y. (WHCU) — The town of Caroline is inviting residents to attend the Town Board business meeting tomorrow. At the meeting, officials will talk about tax exemptions for properties with conservation easements. The creation of a citizen Roadway Safety Committee will also be discussed. The meeting is at...
CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Steuben County, a woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter. Prosecutors tell WENY-TV Brittany Carlson faces one and one third to four years in prison when she’s sentenced in July. In February 2021, Carlson was driving with her boyfriend, Nicholas Tracy. Troopers say...
CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Who will replace Tom Reed?. The longtime congressman resigned on the House floor Tuesday, seven months before his term ends. According to the Constitution, a special election must be held to fill that seat representing the 23rd district in Congress. A date for such an election will be announced by Governor Hochul.
