Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police in Ithaca say reports of a burglary Sunday morning on Cecil A. Malone Drive turned out to be more than one case. According to IPD, officers were called Sunday night and found several businesses in the 200 block had been burglarized. Police say a review of video evidence revealed the burglaries happened around 4:30 Sunday morning.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO