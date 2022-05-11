ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

DOD finds relocation of Space Command ‘reasonable’

By Kate Singh
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Quo5e_0faXWaFz00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Department of Defense’s Office of Inspector General has finished the January 2021 recommendation to relocate the U.S. Space Command Headquarters from Colorado Springs to Hunstville, Alabama.

The DOD said the move is “reasonable” and “not improperly influenced by politics.”

>> Read the DOD’s evaluation here, in its entirety

The IG released its findings Tuesday, after a yearlong investigation into the decision.

The review was requested by Colorado lawmakers in 2019. They argued the decision to move Space Command Headquarters from Peterson Space Force Base to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville was politically motivated and counterproductive.

Total lunar eclipse happening this weekend: How to see it

But the IG reports it did not find any evidence to back those claims.

A separate report on the selection process is expected to be released by the Government Accountability Office in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 8

John Paredes
2d ago

I believe the IG got this wrong. Colorado springs is the perfect place for Space Command. The Springs is very conservative but Trump punish them because of the liberals in Denver and Boulder

Reply(2)
3
Robert Weller
2d ago

Moving Space Comm and is pure retribution for Colorado Springs being conservative. It would be completely destructive to the command where it is colocated with NORAD and USAFA for personnel and material support and.facility sharing. It would be pure nonsense only allowed under a leftist administration. A huge waisted of tax payer dollars but they don't care about that. Wake up Colorado Springs doesn't suffer from hurricanes. Has the most consistent weather in the country.

Reply(1)
2
Related
KRQE News 13

DOD defends decision to not HQ Space Command in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Defense stands by its decision to headquarter the United Spaces Command in Alabama instead of New Mexico. Kirtland Air Force Base was one of six finalists under consideration before the DOD selected Huntsville, Alabama early last year. New Mexico leaders including Senator Martin Heinrich called for a review, arguing the […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KXRM

Colorado Springs officials say decision to move Space Comm politically influenced

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s been one year since conversations about moving the Space Command Center from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama began. Former President Donald Trump first proposed the idea — and it’s a decision Colorado Springs’ officials say was politically motivated. “I have every reason to believe that President Trump’s motivation was the fact […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Decision to relocate Space Command out of Colorado was justified, inspector general concludes

The Defense Department’s Office of Inspector General concluded that the January 2021 decision to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama, was reasonable and adequately followed the internal review process, according to a much anticipated report released Tuesday. “Overall, we determined that the 2020...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Industry
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
State
Alabama State
Local
Colorado Government
FOX21News.com

Colorado Springs Mayor responds to Space Command report

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, the Office of the Attorney General released a report in which is decided the decision to move US Space Command from Peterson Space Force Base to Huntsville, Alabama was “not improperly influenced by politics,” as some Colorado lawmakers have argued. On Wednesday,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Space Force#Dod#Space Command#Ig#Redstone Arsenal
CBS Denver

No Time To Panic, But Time To Prepare: COVID Cases Rising In Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)- The number of Coloradans sick with COVID-19 has tripled in recent weeks. The 7-day average has gone from 302 people with COVID on March 26 to more than 1,000 in early May. “We’ve been seeing cases trending upwards for the past four weeks or so,” says Carol Helwig, the Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program Manager at Boulder County Public Health. “Transmission is increasing, although it’s increasing more so related to cases,” (credit: CBS) She says rising COVID cases may push Boulder County into the CDC’s “Medium Community Level.” The Community Level system was set up as a guideline for communities so they...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Space Command
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KXRM

Mayor’s Office on Thursday’s fires

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a long and tense day of fire threats in Colorado Springs, Mayor Suthers’ office released a statement late Thursday reminding the community just how invaluable our first responders are. “Today was an incredibly challenging day for our city as four separate fires threatened structures in different areas of town,” the Mayor’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
milehighcre.com

Two-Tenant Medical Property in Colorado Springs Sells for $10.6M

SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the $10.6 million sale of a fully occupied, two-tenant medical retail property located at 1910 Lelaray Street in Colorado Springs. Built in 2009 and situated on 2.14 acres, the 19,187-square-foot property is fully occupied by Liberty Dialysis (a subsidiary of Fresenius), and Pikes Peak Nephrology.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Axios Denver

This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

It’s the first and only meat company to be certified free from the “Big 8” allergens

Colorado’s Mulay’s Sausage, the first and only meat company to be Certified Free From the “Big 8”Allergens, is partnering with the Elijah-Alavi Foundation. Mulay was founded in Colorado 30 years ago by Loree Mulay Weisman in hopes to creating the “best for you” sausage, while providing support to our local community and farmers. Mulay’s products […]
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

The secret tunnels under the Colorado State Capitol

A sign on the door reads, "NO ADMITTANCE AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY."The intrigue: It's the entrance to the underground tunnels beneath the Colorado State Capitol.The tunnels were originally used to transport coal to keep the domed building heated, state patrol trooper Allen Minturn told Axios Denver during a brief tour.Their main use now is for infrastructure like electric wiring and pipes, and the enclosed passageways connect to several nearby buildings.Heavy vault doors, once used by the state treasurer to store precious things, now protect several, stacked boxes of paperwork in one of the underground rooms.What they're saying: "People do get lost down here, once in a while," Minturn said. He's heard the lore of hidden treasure: As the story goes, a worker there was paid in silver coins, which he then stashed somewhere underground. Another legend suggests the tunnels were where the heads of the Espinosa brothers, serial killers in the mid-19th Century, were kept until being discovered by interns.Yes, but: Staff doesn't offer tours, and photography isn't allowed for security reasons. But you can walk the steps into the dome with a traditional, above ground tour.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Fifth Whataburger planned for Colorado Springs

A fifth Whataburger is planned for Colorado Springs as the popular Texas-based hamburger chain continues an aggressive expansion three months after its first location opened. BurgerWorks Colorado, a Whataburger franchisee, plans to add a 3,785-square-foot restaurant northeast of Fillmore and El Paso streets in north-central Colorado Springs, a proposal submitted to city government officials shows.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy