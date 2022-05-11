DOD finds relocation of Space Command ‘reasonable’

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Department of Defense’s Office of Inspector General has finished the January 2021 recommendation to relocate the U.S. Space Command Headquarters from Colorado Springs to Hunstville, Alabama.

The DOD said the move is “reasonable” and “not improperly influenced by politics.”

>> Read the DOD’s evaluation here, in its entirety

The IG released its findings Tuesday, after a yearlong investigation into the decision.

The review was requested by Colorado lawmakers in 2019. They argued the decision to move Space Command Headquarters from Peterson Space Force Base to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville was politically motivated and counterproductive.

But the IG reports it did not find any evidence to back those claims.

A separate report on the selection process is expected to be released by the Government Accountability Office in the coming days.

