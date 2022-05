Eddie Kingston's childhood was not too unlike Philip Kaufman's 1979 film, The Wanderers. The AEW star recently sat down with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (full interview above) and discussed a number of topics including the most unusual weapons he has encountered. As of late, Kingston, along with Santana & Ortiz, have been feuding with the Jericho Appreciation Society, and just a couple of weeks ago had a fireball thrown in his face.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO