Sibley, IA

Woman charged for intoxication in Sibley

By Jeff Grant
nwestiowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIBLEY—A 34-year-old Sergeant Bluff woman was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, May 8, in Sibley on a...

www.nwestiowa.com

nwestiowa.com

Matlock woman killed in head-on collision

ROCK RAPIDS—A 71-year-old Matlock woman was killed about 12:35 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in a head-on collision east of Rock Rapids. Carol Jo Fliear was driving east on Highway 9 when her 2016 Ford Taurus apparently crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and collided with a westbound 2007 Freightliner semi at the Indian Avenue intersection about three miles east of Rock Rapids, according to a preliminary report by the Iowa State Patrol.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man given trespassing citation

SHELDON—A 79-year-old Sheldon man was cited about 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The citing of Donald Sanfred Paulson stemmed from him being at Crossroads Travel Plaza after he “has been told on numerous occasions not to return to the store by the employees,” according to the complaint filed by the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Speeder charged for OWI, knife by Ashton

ASHTON—A 22-year-old Mankato, MN, man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 9, near Ashton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Luis Enrique Mendez Cabrera stemmed from...
ASHTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for burglary near Larchwood

LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, on a variety of charges in connection with a burglary at a rural Larchwood residence. The arrest of Ricky Lee Blekestad stemmed from authorities being called about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday to a farm place northwest...
LARCHWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more

SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 1:45 a.m. Monday, May 9, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, dark window or windshield, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
algonaradio.com

Titonka Man Facing Theft Related Charges

–A Titonka man is facing multiple charges after being taken into custody earlier this week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a request for a Deputy in Titonka Tuesday morning just after 8:30. After conducting a brief investigation, Deputies arrested 67-year-old David Francis Brom on charges of Aggravated Theft, Trespass and Criminal Mischief.
TITONKA, IA
nwestiowa.com

George woman arrested for meth and pipe

ROCK RAPIDS—A 62-year-old George woman was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, May 8, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Marjorie Ann Hintz stemmed from a report she was at Fiesta Brava in...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Victim identified in deadly Sheldon fire

SHELDON—The victim killed during the April 25 early morning apartment fire in Sheldon has been identified Thursday as Marlyn Anderson. Anderson's body was found in the bedroom after a quick search was done by the Sheldon Fire Co. once the fire was under control. The State Fire Marshal's Office...
SHELDON, IA
KIMT

Mason City man, 27, arrested for shooting after authorities surround Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa - The execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Mason City resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a Tuesday night shooting. Kalab VanScyoc, 27, of Mason City, was arrested and is facing charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and discharge of a firearm inside city limits.
MASON CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Irene man faces grand theft charges after fleeing police

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An Irene, South Dakota man is facing a long list of charges after a pursuit in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy stopped to conduct a motorist assist on two vehicles. When the deputy noticed something was wrong, authorities say the suspect fled from the scene.
IRENE, SD
KAAL-TV

Assault suspect arrested after daylong search

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police arrested a suspect in an assault call Tuesday morning. Around noon on May 9, police received a call from an 18-year-old girl, saying a man had pointed a gun at her in a motor vehicle. The caller, her female friend, and two men were...
ROCHESTER, MN
nwestiowa.com

Attempts to bribe way out of OWI charge

SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old South Sioux City, NE, man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, improper use of lanes, no valid driver’s license and bribery. The arrest of Abraham Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Arrested for terrorism threat in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old rural Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, May 10, on a charge of threat of terrorism. The arrest of Donavan Wayne Schuiteman stemmed from a message posted on Yik Yak about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, March 31, according to the Orange City Police Department. The message, “if...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

CL police assist in North Iowa drug bust

The Clear Lake Police Department was part of a multi-agency effort to execute six search warrants as part of an investigation into a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution group in the North Iowa Area. On Thursday, May 5, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of 11 other agencies,...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Stopped motorist jailed for interference

SIBLEY—A 30-year-old Coon Rapids, MN, man was arrested about 8:35 p.m. Saturday, May 7, near Sibley on the charge of interference with official acts. The arrest of Tyler Mackinley Klingenberg stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2019 Toyota Camry for a registration violation on the Highway 60 expressway about a mile south of Sibley following a report it had been involved in a multicounty pursuit in Minnesota before entering Iowa, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA

