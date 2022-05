Building their team in recent years, the bread and butter for the Dallas Cowboys certainly hasn’t been free agency. While big names find different teams, Dallas is always in the rumor mill, but never in the transaction wire. Instead, they always throws their chips at the draft. Thankfully, the scouts have delivered with a slew of home-run selections that have allowed Dallas to remain competitive despite only functioning in one of the three areas of roster creation.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO