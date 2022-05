JAMESTOWN – The sunny and warm weather continues for Friday with a slight uptick in the humidity values before some showers and storms arrive for the weekend. The weather story is basically the same as it has been all week. Strong area of high pressure settled over the northeast is keeping us nice and dry and warm for this Thursday. However, with dry air down at the surface, there is another risk for increased wildfire danger through the remainder of the day. We will stay dry and warm through Friday before scattered showers and storms arrive for the weekend with some cooler air arriving for early next week.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO