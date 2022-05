American Heritage rising senior cornerback Damari Brown has the Hurricanes in his blood. His father, Selwyn Brown, was a Miami defensive back in the 1980s. Although the elder Brown isn’t pushing his son toward his alma mater, the American Heritage star knows the affinity his father has for the Hurricanes. “It’s in the back of his head, but he also wants me to have my own choice,” Brown said. ...

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO