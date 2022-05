Two children ages seven and nine got lost in the woods one night last week in the town of Pitcher, in Chenango County. They were last seen playing outside near their home. Four New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) rangers, along with five other local and state agencies, scoured the woods for nearly seven hours. They located the children at 4:45 a.m., cold but otherwise in good condition.

