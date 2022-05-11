ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Snake River Animal Shelter receives donation

By Evan Thomason
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wackerli Subaru has generously donated a $16,270 check out to the Snake River Animal Shelter. The ceremonial check will be given out on Wednesday afternoon.

The animal shelter is extremely thankful for this huge donation.

Subaru gave this out to the shelter to show their support for the community and their LOVE for the pets. They hope this donation will help to give more attention to the growing need for animal adoption.

The Snake River Animal Shelter will use this money to help recover more animals. They have already picked up over 300 animals this year alone.

Baby formula shortage affecting everyone

Due to many factors in the supply chain and a recent recall on baby formula, a shortage is now plaguing the nation. For nearly 50% of families who are relying on the Women Infant and Children's (WIC) for their formula the program is trying to help those families find some solutions. The post Baby formula shortage affecting everyone appeared first on Local News 8.
