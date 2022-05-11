Snake River Animal Shelter receives donation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wackerli Subaru has generously donated a $16,270 check out to the Snake River Animal Shelter. The ceremonial check will be given out on Wednesday afternoon.

The animal shelter is extremely thankful for this huge donation.

Subaru gave this out to the shelter to show their support for the community and their LOVE for the pets. They hope this donation will help to give more attention to the growing need for animal adoption.

The Snake River Animal Shelter will use this money to help recover more animals. They have already picked up over 300 animals this year alone.

