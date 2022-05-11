ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Northampton Township 300th Anniversary Upcoming May Events!!

 2 days ago

Join us for our exciting, upcoming MAY events celebrating Northampton Township's 300th Anniversary!!. Thursday, May 12th-Women Soldiers & Spies of the Civil War. Take a step back in time...

WFMZ-TV Online

No decision on appeal for bed & breakfast in Bethlehem home

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's zoning hearing board heard more than two hours of argument and testimony about a proposed bed and breakfast, but ultimately no decision was made Wednesday night. The board heard the appeal of Valerie Peters, who wants a special exemption to operate a B&B inn at a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Upworthy

Teens fight back against book bans by starting forbidden book club in small Pennsylvania town

As the number of school districts across the country voting to ban books continues to rise, some students are taking matters into their own hands. "It's really problematic because books are the only way that you can be in another person's shoes," 14-year-old Joslyn Diffenbaugh, a self-proclaimed "book nerd," told The Washington Post. The eighth grader, who lives in the small town of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, has read several books that have been banned by school districts across the country, including "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and "All American Boys" by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Students party at Parkland’s Post Prom

Following Parkland’s Prom May 7 at SteelStacks, Bethlehem, many prom-goers attended the prom after party at the high school. The party began 11:30 p.m. and ended 5 a.m. the next morning. Games, food, caricature painting, magic and just plain fun abounded during the party. By the end though, many...
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Glowing glass and never before exhibited art on view at Bethlehem museums

Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites (HBMS) invites visitors to get “hands-on” with glass in a new exhibition: “A Glimpse Through Glass” Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 28. Focusing on glass through the lens of art, culture, and community, the exhibit features over 200 pieces, and glass...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Moore man banned from NASD ’22 meetings

A Moore Township man is being prohibited from attending Northampton Area School District Board of Education meetings and district schools and properties when meetings are held for the remainder of 2022. NASD school directors voted 7-1-1 at the May 9 board meeting to send a letter to Gerald Bretzik, of...
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Temporary closure of 2 Senior Centers

Area Agency on Aging announces that two of its Senior Centers are temporarily closed. Lower Nazareth Senior Center at 306 Butztown Road is closed until May 18th due to the paving of its parking lot. The Slate Belt Senior Center at 707 American Bangor Road, Bangor, PA is closed this week, May 9-13, due to COVID-19 concerns.
BANGOR, PA
biz570.com

Development on track for Davis Street at I-81

Two new development projects just off the Davis Street exit of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County are progressing, but one, construction of a half-million-square-foot warehouse in Moosic, might not happen for a few years. Work has been underway, though, to clear land for a Peterbilt truck dealership at 2900 Stafford...
SCRANTON, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 5.13–5.19

Get ready to splash, loop, eat and play because this Friday, May 13 is opening day at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom. Whether you're a season pass holder or just looking for a day at the amusement park, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Gates are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

2 Northampton County senior centers temporarily closed

Two senior centers in Northampton County are temporarily closed. The Lower Nazareth Senior Center at 306 Butztown Road is closed until May 18 while the parking lot gets paved, the county said Monday. The Slate Belt Senior Center, at 707 American Bangor Road near Bangor, is closed for the week...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Macungie tables plans for new Wawa, Chick-fil-A expansion

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission again tabled modifications to a plan previously approved and submitted by Wawa Inc. The company is proposing to build a 2,030-square-foot drive-thru restaurant on a 1-acre site at the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to the Movie Tavern and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters. The site is vacant currently.
MACUNGIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

5-story mixed-use project on Bethlehem's South Side moves forward

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – It was pretty smooth sailing Wednesday night for a proposed five-story mixed-use structure in South Side Bethlehem. The Peron Development project, at Third and Polk streets in Bethlehem, would have commercial space on the first floor and residential space on the upper floors. To move forward,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Schuylkill County family opens home to Ukrainian refugees

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The number of Ukrainians who have fled their country since Russia’s invasion in February is approaching 6 million becoming the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. And one Ukrainian family could soon find refuge in Central Pennsylvania. A Schuylkill County family is getting ready to take in another family […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

