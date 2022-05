SPEARFISH — Middle school students were challenged to step outside of their comfort zone to achieve great things at the third annual Women in Science Conference, Wednesday. Held at Black Hills State University, the conference kicked off with keynote speaker Erin Fagnan, who holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and environmental science, as well as a master’s degree in civil engineering. Fagnan began her career as an engineer with the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, but then left that to join the South Dakota National Guard, for which she eventually became the state’s first female drill sergeant.

