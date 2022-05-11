ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people are dead in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 about 2 a.m. Wednesday and collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man.

Authorities say both drivers were alone in their vehicles and were pronounced dead a short time later.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours. The investigation into the crash and their deaths is ongoing.

