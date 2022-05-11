ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Luke Kuechly believes Vikings will have NFL's best secondary in 2022

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIuzx_0faXTVpR00

Minnesota Vikings fans are crossing their fingers and hoping the defensive secondary is merely good after watching them get carved like salami last season.

And then there are those like future Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly, who believes the team has done enough to have the NFL’s best secondary in 2022.

“I’m going to go with the Vikings,” Kuechly said, when asked who has the NFL’s best secondary during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson, two young rookies—Lewis Cine out of Georgia, and they drafted [Andrew] Booth out of Clemson.

“I think when you talk about young guys coming into the league, I think the one important thing is where do they learn from and who do they learn from. You learn from two guys that have played at All-Pro levels for such a long time.”

Even at 33 years old, Smith is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Vikings. He’s a highly-intelligent player in the defensive backfield, who has yet to grow out of the willingness to lower his helmet and lay the boom on ball-carriers.

So he’s clearly still capable of playing at an elite level.

And while there has been some noticeable slippage in Peterson’s game, he’s still a solid starting cornerback in the league with a treasure trove of experience and knowledge in his brain. When it comes to mentors, it doesn’t get any better than a guy that is likely Canton-bound at the end of his football career.

No one can argue the fact that the Vikings secondary will look completely different in 2022. Cine is a violent playmaker on the backend that should fit like a glove next to Smith, while Booth has the footwork and ball-tracking abilities to hit the ground running at the next level across from Peterson.

“I’m excited to see young with some old. Patrick Peterson, great ball production, and Harrison Smith, kind of a two-way player—can play in the run game and also has great ball production in his career with interceptions and forced fumbles,” said Kuechly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Georgia State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hall Of Fame#Espn#Sportscenter#Clemson
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It’s been a wild offseason for the NFL so far and the craziness just won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise has hit a bump in the road. On Thursday, Jerry Jeudy was recently arrested. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: 10 years, $375 million for Tom Brady

When Fox first landed NFL rights nearly 30 years ago, it paid the league $400 million per year. Fox will pay Tom Brady nearly that much for a decade of talking about football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Brady’s deal with Fox will pay $375 million over 10 years.
NFL
Yardbarker

Free agent Jarvis Landry turned down deal from Cleveland Browns

It looks like the door is completely shut on Jarvis Landry returning to the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the free-agent wide receiver turned down a deal from the team. Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show today. The deal was said to be a one-year...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Bears Tight End Has Been Cut With Failed Physical

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears fans were pleased to learn the team was bringing back veteran tight end Jesper Horsted. After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Bears, Horsted became a fan-favorite. Unfortunately, those fans will be disappointed to learn the latest development in his career. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid believes he's in lose-lose situation after Game 5 loss to Heat

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a very tough spot after they were blown out by the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Tuesday by a score of 120-85. It was just a very flat, embarrassing effort from the jump, and it showed as Miami just jumped them from the get-go. Joel Embiid was a big factor in Philadelphia’s wins in Games 3 and 4 of this series. The Sixers were hoping that his presence would be a big factor in Game 5 on the road, but it just wasn’t there as he labored through scoring 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting with five rebounds and he was a minus-29 in 33 minutes. It just wasn’t there for him.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Best Player To Not Win Heisman Trophy

College football has celebrated the season's best player by handing out the Heisman Trophy award since 1935. While there's a long and decorated list of past winners, the honor has eluded plenty of deserving candidates. On Monday's edition of The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports), the host...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Chiefs Have Signed Player 4 Days After Cutting Him

Austin Reiter is heading back to Kansas City, again. Two months ago, the Chiefs brought back their former starting center, who played six games with the Miami Dolphins and one for the New Orleans Saints. However, they released Reiter on Friday in a string of post-draft cuts. Four days later,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Terrell Owens has been traded in the Fan Controlled Football League

The first ever trade in Fan Controlled Football involved NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. According to their website, The owners of the Beasts, Knights and Zappers have aligned on a three way trade that would include a mix of player and pick swaps including:. Knights:. Trade – QB Dentarrius...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy