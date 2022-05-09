ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Alfaro mashes pinch-hit 3-run HR in 9th, Padres win 3-2

 4 days ago

San Diego Padres' Jose...

KEYT

Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Padres and Cubs meet to decide series winner

LINE: Padres -168, Cubs +146; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Diego has a 20-11 record overall and a 10-6 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Padres' Austin Nola sitting on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nola will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jorge Alfaro catching for right-hander Nick Martinez. Alfaro will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Alfaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Chicago

Sheets homers, Anderson 2 RBIs, White Sox top Guardians

CHICAGO (AP) — Gavin Sheets homered in his second straight game, Tim Anderson had three hits and 2 RBIs and the Chicago White Sox shook off the previous night's big collapse by beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Tuesday night.Starter Lucas Giolito (2-1) went seven innings and gave up just the one run that came on a Josh Naylor homer to win his second straight start. He allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one.The White Sox won their seventh of eight games, with the only blemish blowing the six-run lead in the ninth on Monday night and losing...
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Yency Almonte Called Up, Ryan Pepiot Optioned To Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Los Angeles Dodgers called up Yency Almonte and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Almonte is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and .211 opponents’ batting average over 11 appearances with OKC this season. Almonte’s 14.67 strikeouts per nine innings are the highest he’s ever averaged, and 0.59 walks per nine is a career-best mark as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Diego Castillo handling shortstop position on Friday

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Diego Castillo is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Castillo will take over at shortstop after Rodolfo Castro was moved to second base and Josh VanMeter was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Taylor Mahle, our models project Castillo to score 8.1 FanDuel points...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Padres beat Cubs 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres' day began with news that manager Bob Melvin will have prostate surgery and ended with a thrilling win against the Chicago Cubs.Manny Machado hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and left fielder Jurickson Profar caught Frank Schwindel's bases-loaded drive at the wall to seal a 5-4 victory Tuesday night.Closer Taylor Rogers allowed Ian Happ's RBI single with two outs in the ninth and loaded the bases before retiring Schwindel for his 12 save in 13 chances."These are the days you go through and thankfully we had an extra insurance run...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Padres
Miami Marlins
MLB
Baseball
Sports
KEYT

Rivas' key hit vs hometown Padres lifts Cubs to 7-5 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alfonso Rivas hit a tiebreaking two-run single against his hometown team in the eighth inning, and the banged-up Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-5. Rivas came up with the bases loaded and singled to center off Luis García. The Padres announced during the game that manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Melvin said Tuesday that he hoped to miss only the first six games of the Padres’ forthcoming nine-game road trip. Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who took two of three in the series.
SAN DIEGO, CA

