Kodiak Island Borough Assembly mulling changes to pandemic-era emergency order

By Kirsten Dobroth
kmxt.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a recent meeting, Kodiak Island Borough Assembly members discussed rolling back the emergency orders that were passed in the early stages of the pandemic – like the formation of Kodiak’s Emergency Services Council. That should have included a sunset provision, according to Assembly member Scott Arndt....

kmxt.org

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage Assembly introduces path to remove mayor

An ordinance that would give the Anchorage Assembly the power to override the will of the voters and remove the mayor from office was introduced on Tuesday, over the objection of Eagle River Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who attempted to have the ordinance tabled indefinitely. Several members of the public spoke...
alaskasnewssource.com

Key Alaska budget voted stalled over $5,500 in cash payments

Medical experts say two million neurons are damaged or affected for each minute that a stroke occurs. Inside The Gates: Service members come together to eliminate risk of drunk driving. Updated: May. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM AKDT. Inside The Gates: Service members come together to eliminate risk of drunk...
kmxt.org

Midday Report May 11, 2022

On today;s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Democrats sour on Dr Al Gross. The Borough Assembly mulls its disaster rules. And The Alaska Senate has passed a generous budget.
alaskasnewssource.com

Proposed ordinance to establish a process to remove the mayor gets mixed reaction

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some Anchorage residents feel that the assembly is trying to remove Mayor Dave Bronson from office, as things became a little heated at Tuesday night’s assembly meeting with the introduction of a proposed ordinance that amends the municipal code and establishes the process for removing a mayor from office for breach of the public’s trust.
Must Read Alaska

Senate passes operating budget with money for Nome, Anchorage, Mat-Su ports, and $5,500 for Alaskans

On a vote of 12-7, the Alaska Senate passed the largest Permanent Fund dividend in history today in the operating budget. The budget, which started in the House, has $400 million in amendments, a full statutory Permanent Fund dividend, and an energy assistance check for Alaskans. Between those two checks, it’s a life-transforming $5,500 in payments to eligible Alaskans — if the House of Representatives agrees.
alaskapublic.org

Assembly narrowly approves $6.2M for new homeless shelter in East Anchorage

After lengthy debate Tuesday night, the Anchorage Assembly narrowly approved putting roughly $6.2 million toward the construction of a navigation center and shelter to address the city’s homeless crisis. Six Assembly members voted in favor, and four were opposed. The new shelter and navigation center for services will be...
kinyradio.com

CBJ recommends indoor masking with rise in COVID-19 cases

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 177 new positive cases in Juneau over the past week, or approximately 25 cases per day. This represents a 48% weekly increase and is the highest case count Juneau has seen since the end of...
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Regional Hospital spends week celebrating their staff members

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Staff members at Alaska Regional Hospital said that it has been a tough two years throughout the pandemic, dealing with changing COVID-19 protocols and different variants of the virus. But each day, the Alaska Regional Hospital showed up ready to take on the day. “Over the...
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report May 12, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The Alaska Department of Fish and Game takes testimony on how federal fishery disaster money should be spent, and Yukon/Kuskokwim residents have plenty to say:. Disaster Funds Kirsten Dobroth KMXT. More than $130 million [web: $131.8 million] in federal relief...
kinyradio.com

ConocoPhillips Alaska issues details on natural gas release

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips Alaska is attributing the release of natural gas at one of its North Slope drill sites earlier this year to a broken barrier during construction of a waste disposal well, when pressure limits were exceeded during freeze protection operations. The company describes the incident...
kinyradio.com

Dressel, Weed named as Juneau 4th of July Parade grand marshals

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Fourth of July Parade Committee has spoken out about what to expect for this year’s festivities. According to Board Chair Daymond Geary and Secretary Kelly Patterson, organizers are looking at participation coming back to pre-pandemic 2019 levels. The pair made the announcement on the KINY Morning Show with Dan-O.
alaskapublic.org

Proposed Anchorage Assembly ordinance would establish a process to remove the mayor

The Anchorage Assembly is set to consider an ordinance that would establish a process for removing a mayor, if the mayor violates the public’s trust. The ordinance follows months of conflict between the largely progressive Assembly and Mayor Dave Bronson, a staunch conservative, since he took office in July.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Legislature passes bill to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles in schools

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature has passed a bill that would prohibit discrimination against Black hairstyles in schools. The bill was introduced by Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, and cross-sponsored by Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage. School dress codes would be prohibited from banning hairstyles like afros, cornrows and braids. Schools would be barred from requiring students to alter their hair.
deltanewsweb.com

Richardson Highway MP 266-341 Passing Lanes Virtual Public Meeting

Thursday, May 19, 2022, 6 to 8 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7869648373 Exit Site. Join by Phone: 1 (253) 215-8782, Meeting ID: 786 964 8373. Please join the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities project team at a virtual public meeting to discuss the Richardson Highway MP 266-341 passing lanes project. This project will add passing lanes on the Richardson Highway between Delta Junction and North Pole. The meeting will take place via Zoom, and the project team will be available to listen to specific concerns and answer questions online. The team is currently preparing a Design Study Report, as well as 35% design plans to determine which passing lanes are moving forward. Summer field work is planned to include additional survey, drainage/culvert evaluations, and an update of the noise analysis—all to support the design. Construction is slated to begin as early as 2023.

