Kodiak Island Borough Assembly mulling changes to pandemic-era emergency order
By Kirsten Dobroth
kmxt.org
2 days ago
At a recent meeting, Kodiak Island Borough Assembly members discussed rolling back the emergency orders that were passed in the early stages of the pandemic – like the formation of Kodiak’s Emergency Services Council. That should have included a sunset provision, according to Assembly member Scott Arndt....
An ordinance that would give the Anchorage Assembly the power to override the will of the voters and remove the mayor from office was introduced on Tuesday, over the objection of Eagle River Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who attempted to have the ordinance tabled indefinitely. Several members of the public spoke...
A navigation center to help steer Anchorage’s homeless population to the proper resources to meet their individual needs and to provide temporary shelter passed the Assembly after a long and contentious debate that began last summer, upon the swearing in of Mayor Dave Bronson. The navigation center was part...
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House of Representatives has delayed a key vote on whether to pass the Senate’s budget and send it onto Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk until Thursday morning. Typically, when there are differences between the House and Senate’s budget, a conference committee is called...
Medical experts say two million neurons are damaged or affected for each minute that a stroke occurs. Inside The Gates: Service members come together to eliminate risk of drunk driving. Updated: May. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM AKDT. Inside The Gates: Service members come together to eliminate risk of drunk...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some Anchorage residents feel that the assembly is trying to remove Mayor Dave Bronson from office, as things became a little heated at Tuesday night’s assembly meeting with the introduction of a proposed ordinance that amends the municipal code and establishes the process for removing a mayor from office for breach of the public’s trust.
On a vote of 12-7, the Alaska Senate passed the largest Permanent Fund dividend in history today in the operating budget. The budget, which started in the House, has $400 million in amendments, a full statutory Permanent Fund dividend, and an energy assistance check for Alaskans. Between those two checks, it’s a life-transforming $5,500 in payments to eligible Alaskans — if the House of Representatives agrees.
After lengthy debate Tuesday night, the Anchorage Assembly narrowly approved putting roughly $6.2 million toward the construction of a navigation center and shelter to address the city’s homeless crisis. Six Assembly members voted in favor, and four were opposed. The new shelter and navigation center for services will be...
A biological male student who identifies as a female has enrolled in the girls track and field competition at a local Anchorage middle school, Must Read Alaska has learned. For the privacy of the child, MRAK is not disclosing the name of the school, but is aware that parents, coaches, and students know of the new twist in the track and field program.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 177 new positive cases in Juneau over the past week, or approximately 25 cases per day. This represents a 48% weekly increase and is the highest case count Juneau has seen since the end of...
The AFL-CIO of Alaska has sent a strong message to lawmakers in the Alaska House to not concur with the Senate version of the budget, which uses the statutory and legal formula for the calculating the Permanent Fund dividend. The current dividend and energy aid check totals about $5,500 for every qualifying Alaskan.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Staff members at Alaska Regional Hospital said that it has been a tough two years throughout the pandemic, dealing with changing COVID-19 protocols and different variants of the virus. But each day, the Alaska Regional Hospital showed up ready to take on the day. “Over the...
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The Alaska Department of Fish and Game takes testimony on how federal fishery disaster money should be spent, and Yukon/Kuskokwim residents have plenty to say:. Disaster Funds Kirsten Dobroth KMXT. More than $130 million [web: $131.8 million] in federal relief...
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips Alaska is attributing the release of natural gas at one of its North Slope drill sites earlier this year to a broken barrier during construction of a waste disposal well, when pressure limits were exceeded during freeze protection operations. The company describes the incident...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Fourth of July Parade Committee has spoken out about what to expect for this year’s festivities. According to Board Chair Daymond Geary and Secretary Kelly Patterson, organizers are looking at participation coming back to pre-pandemic 2019 levels. The pair made the announcement on the KINY Morning Show with Dan-O.
Alaska is short on health care workers — especially nurses and nursing assistants. Experts say increasing our reliance on out-of-state workers is economically untenable. But one big roadblock to training a homegrown workforce is hiring enough nursing faculty at the state’s university. Nursing home administrator Kirk Elmore says...
The Alaska Senate voted Monday, 10-9 and 12-7 for budget amendments that have a combined $5,500 for every qualifying Alaskan — man, woman, and child. The payment is made up of a full statutorily calculated Permanent Fund dividend, plus a $1,300 energy assistance check, to help families with the high cost of fuel.
The Anchorage Assembly is set to consider an ordinance that would establish a process for removing a mayor, if the mayor violates the public’s trust. The ordinance follows months of conflict between the largely progressive Assembly and Mayor Dave Bronson, a staunch conservative, since he took office in July.
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature has passed a bill that would prohibit discrimination against Black hairstyles in schools. The bill was introduced by Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, and cross-sponsored by Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage. School dress codes would be prohibited from banning hairstyles like afros, cornrows and braids. Schools would be barred from requiring students to alter their hair.
Thursday, May 19, 2022, 6 to 8 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7869648373 Exit Site. Join by Phone: 1 (253) 215-8782, Meeting ID: 786 964 8373. Please join the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities project team at a virtual public meeting to discuss the Richardson Highway MP 266-341 passing lanes project. This project will add passing lanes on the Richardson Highway between Delta Junction and North Pole. The meeting will take place via Zoom, and the project team will be available to listen to specific concerns and answer questions online. The team is currently preparing a Design Study Report, as well as 35% design plans to determine which passing lanes are moving forward. Summer field work is planned to include additional survey, drainage/culvert evaluations, and an update of the noise analysis—all to support the design. Construction is slated to begin as early as 2023.
