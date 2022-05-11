ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Mecklenburg County leads the state in school bus crashes. How can they be avoided?

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8LS2_0faXRl4b00

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was involved in a head-on crash with a dump truck morning that left 17 injured Wednesday morning.

The bus, which was headed to South Mecklenburg High before being hit by multiple vehicles on Sharon Road, left one person with life-threatening injuries, another with serious injuries and 15 students with minor injuries, The Charlotte Observer reported .

The incident is the latest in a growing trend of school bus collisions reported in the Charlotte area.

Mecklenburg County has led North Carolina in the number of school bus crashes reported every year from 2004 to 2020, according to data from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The latest NCDOT Traffic Crash Facts report notes that there were 70 school bus crashes in Mecklenburg County in 2020, resulting in 85 injuries and one death. In Wake County, home to the largest school district in the state, there were 36 crashes and seven injuries reported during the same year.

Here’s what drivers need to know to make school bus transportation safer.

Are kids safer traveling by school bus than a car?

According to the American School Bus Council , students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely if they take the bus instead of traveling by car.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also show that deaths on school transportation vehicles account for less than 1% of all traffic fatalities nationwide.

What drivers should know when sharing the road with school buses

First Sgt. Chris Knox, a public information officer with N.C. Highway Patrol, said distracted driving can often lead to school bus passing violations and collisions.

“If you’re not constantly monitoring what school buses are doing and preparing for them to make stops, or doing things like looking at your phone or just not being focused on the roadway, those are the times when you would probably commit a passing violation,” Knox said. “I don’t think people are egregiously looking to pass school buses, but I think most scenarios are based on people not watching for them.

“Some of the issues we run into are people just not being familiar with the law,” he added.

Knox also advised drivers to stop far enough back from a school bus so children can safely enter and exit the bus. He also encourages motorists to maintain a safe speed when near a school bus to allow time to stop when necessary.

Per North Carolina law , it is illegal for drivers to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children, and those who fail to comply will face $500 fines.

Observer reporters Kallie Cox, Joe Marusak and Adam Bell contributed to this story.

Comments / 1

Related
WCNC

Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A multi-car crash is causing major delays on southbound Interstate 77 near Troutman in Iredell County. Authorities responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles near Exit 42 at Charlotte Highway around 6:45 a.m. Iredell County officials reported multiple injuries related to the crash. NCDOT reported that all lanes of I-77 were back open around 7:40 a.m.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Crash closes portion of I-77 South in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of southbound Interstate 77 in Iredell County Thursday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 6:44 a.m. on I-77 South at mile marker 42 near Troutman. One of two lanes is closed near Exit 42...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Charlotte, NC
Government
Mecklenburg County, NC
Traffic
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
FOX Carolina

Unlicensed contractor scammed elderly NC victim out of $48K

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina man pleaded guilty to elder exploitation after scamming an elderly North Carolina victim out of tens of thousands of dollars. Travis Galloway, 36, took $48,000 from a 72-year-old resident for general contracting services, while investigators said he didn’t have a necessary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Knox
WNCT

North Carolina the No. 2 safest state during COVID

(WNCT) – Wallethub posted an article recently about the safest states during COVID-19 pandemic and North Carolina ranked No. 2 overall. The rankings are set up across five key metrics that include the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

North Carolina man charged with trying to throw football full of contraband over Bennettsville prison fence

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Charlotte man is behind bars himself after trying to toss of football of contraband into a federal detention facility, according to deputies. Terrance Lee Pearson, Jr., 26, has been booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and trespassing. He has […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Transportation#Distracted Driving#Traffic Collisions#American School#Traffic Accident#The Charlotte Observer#Ncdot Traffic Crash Facts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
triwnews.com

Matthew Slover – Union County Sheriffs Office

WAXHAW, NC – Matthew Slover is a Deputy Sheriff with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He has been with the sheriff’s office for the past three and a half years and prior to that began his police career in Matthews. Deputy Slover spoke highly of working for the Union County Sheriff’s Office saying that he likes the freedom of working for them and the affable working environment in which they have established. They are very trusting of your discretion and you do not feel like you are being micromanaged.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

3 charged with breaking into North Carolina haunted house

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three suspects were arrested in a Thomasville break-in, but police say they still haven’t found the culprits behind the rest in a recent string of break-ins. Over the course of two days, officers investigated four break-ins at Family Dollar, Elizabeth’s Pizza, ScreamDreams Haunted Attraction and Sir Pizza. The three suspects were […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
395
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy