ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Democrats want Feds to investigate Operation Lone Star

By Julian Resendiz
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOpXO_0faXRc8400

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Nine congressional Democrats are accusing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of “possibly” misappropriating COVID-19 funds to finance Operation Lone Star.

On Monday, they sent a letter urging Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to investigate Abbott’s alleged use of federal money intended for coronavirus prevention and relief to finance a law enforcement operation at the Mexican border they say has been wasteful and shown little results.

“As you continue your oversight of Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds, we urge you to ensure all states are using these crucial funds for the reasons they were meant to be used,” the federal lawmakers led by Texas Democratic U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro and Veronica Escobar said in the letter. “These funds are critical to help our state recover from the devastation of the past two years. Governor Abbott must not be allowed to use federal coronavirus relief funds to further his political theater at the expense of Texas families.”

Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 in response to the surge in illegal immigration that he said the federal government has failed to control. Two months later, he issued a disaster declaration in 48 counties and sent Department of Public Safety resources and the Texas National Guard to combat smuggling, trespassing and human trafficking at the border.

The Democrats are concerned about Operation Lone Star drawing money from the American Rescue Plan Act intended for health, education, human services and the criminal justice system.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“Gov. Abbott is taking this funding away from integral public sector resources and allocating it to Operation Lone Star, which the Texas Legislature has already funded with almost $2 billion toward border security over the next two years,” the Democrats said. “It is negligent and irresponsible for Gov. Abbot to direct additional funding to Operation Lone Star, especially if the funding in question was intended to help Texans rebuild from the pandemic.

Renae Eze, Abbott’s press secretary and communications adviser, said the governor has worked with the Texas legislature to allocate federal funds in a manner that adheres to federal guidance. She added the state has been forced to use $4 billion in tax dollars to do the federal government’s job when it comes to protecting residents of the state.

“Rather than attacking Texas for responding to their border disaster — that they created and escalated in the last year — President Biden and Democrats in Congress need to stop playing politics and do their jobs to secure our border,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Texas governor says feds shouldn’t give migrant babies formula amid U.S. shortage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday criticized the Biden administration for providing baby formula to migrant children in holding facilities amid the nationwide formula shortage. Migrant advocates reacted angrily Thursday to Abbott's comments, which came as President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs from baby formula companies on Thursday to hasten getting more baby formula supply on shelves nationwide and limit restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Castro
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Janet Yellen
BigCountryHomepage

Former Border Patrol employee pleads guilty to striking Honduran teen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former employee with Border Patrol has pleaded guilty to violating the constitutional rights of a Honduran teenager. Gregson Martinez, 28, was accused of striking a 17-year-old Honduran citizen, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Martinez was working as a Border Patrol processing coordinator at the […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Texas Legislature#Illegal Immigrants#Operation Lone Star#Border Report#Treasury#Mexican#The Texas National Guard#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
BigCountryHomepage

Pests on the High Plains: Habitats, hazards, and prevention

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Storm season and warmer weather have settled over the High Plains in recent weeks. While those may bring much-needed rain or comfortable days to spend on local activities and attractions, the summer can also mean an influx of bugs and other pests. What are some of the most common pests in […]
ANIMALS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy